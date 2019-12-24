Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Dec. 21, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Dec. 21, 1989

“Dear Santa, I would like Micro-Machines. I Love you Santa”—Brandon Wahler.

“Dear Santa, Please bring me Roller skates and Bouncing Baby. My sister wants a Nintendo. Merry christmas.”—Melissa Ann Bernard.

“Dear Santa, Please bring me a race track and another Attari tape. My brother would like a radio. Merry Christmas Santa.”—James Leinen.

“Dear Santa, I would like a Nintendo and a Big foot. Mom and Dad would lik a new TV so I could use the old one for my Nintendo. Are the elves bieng good?”—Nick Bertelsen.

