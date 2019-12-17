News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Dec. 14, 1989
Members of the 1989-90 Fairmount Pheasants are Darin Ennen, Curt Holstein, Daren Kaehler, John Clarey, Todd Kaiser, Mark Osborn, Tadayuki Ide, Don Johanson, Jason Rubish, Paul Holstein, Eric Gibble, Chris Schroeder, Scott Steffens, Steve Schmit, Kendall Swanson and Rich Hills. The team is coached by Rob Williamson.
Fairmount School says, “Please save UPC proofs of purchase codes from 12-packs and 24-packs of all Coke products. Also, wanted, Velveeta cheese boxes for a second grade project. Give to any second grader or leave in the office.”
