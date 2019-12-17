Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This picture first appeared in the Dec. 14, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Dec. 14, 1989

Members of the 1989-90 Fairmount Pheasants are Darin Ennen, Curt Holstein, Daren Kaehler, John Clarey, Todd Kaiser, Mark Osborn, Tadayuki Ide, Don Johanson, Jason Rubish, Paul Holstein, Eric Gibble, Chris Schroeder, Scott Steffens, Steve Schmit, Kendall Swanson and Rich Hills. The team is coached by Rob Williamson.

Fairmount School says, “Please save UPC proofs of purchase codes from 12-packs and 24-packs of all Coke products. Also, wanted, Velveeta cheese boxes for a second grade project. Give to any second grader or leave in the office.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories