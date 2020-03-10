News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - March 8, 1995
Fairmount High School principal Doug Bertsch and elementary principal Ken Rusten were up to their elbows in suds and dirty dishes after Fairmount elementary students read 1,986 books during February’s Reading Month. As part of a challenge to the students, the principals said they would wash all the lunch dishes if students met their goal of reading 1,000 books.
An informal meeting in Mooreton on a proposed snowmobile trail resulted in a positive response in membership and financial support. The Hankinson Snowmobile Club has proposed a county-wide trail. Fifty-four miles of adopt-a-mile were sold at $100 per mile.
15 YEARS AGO - March 8, 2005
Two camps continue to split Lidgerwood as one group supports letting the existing school gym make way for a new facility, while the other side says the gym has years of usefulness and will work compatibly with another facility. All arguments in town center around a building that has four walls, floor, roof and more than 70 years of memories.
The Lidgerwood School Board agreed to have their architect put the gymnasium construction project to bid.
10 YEARS AGO - March 9, 2010
Conditions for a spring flood are worse now than they were last year. Soil moisture from the fall ensured the ground was saturated before the big freeze. Rivers headed into the winter with their banks full of water. Ice is deep and the frost is three feet thick in most areas.
Fairmount School is holding a long-term planning meeting to discuss a number of crucial issues like staffing, mill levies and enrollment, but it is what Principal Jay Townsend is presenting that will interest most. Fairmount is looking to enter into an all-sports cooperative with either Hankinson or Rosholt, S.D.
