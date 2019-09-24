News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1919
Fire destroyed all the buildings on the Chris Lueck farm in Duerr township, 15 miles southwest of Hankinson, causing a loss of not less than $10,000 with no insurance. Property destroyed include a fine new modern farm home barley completed, equipped with hot water heat and all modern conveniences.
Two men were arrested at Lidgerwood by Deputy Sheriff John Vinges upon information formulated by Lidgerwood people, charged with robbery of the farmers’ store at Christine.
Taxes this year will be increased over double last year’s on an assessed valuation nearly four times as large as shown by the figures of the board of equalization just made public.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 21, 1944
Deaths of two prominent Mantador citizens occurred this week. Mrs. Anna Lambertz, pioneer woman, 94, died following a fall in which her hip was injured. Mr. Albert Mauch, 63, passed away when he suffered a stroke, which followed an illness of long duration.
When V-Day comes the fire siren will blow two long blasts, 15 minutes after, all the city church bells will ring for five minutes.
Monday was a bad day for the Soo Line. Two wrecks occurred, one at Perry in Sargent county, and another near Valley City.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1969
Mrs. Allen Brandt, Hankinson, and Mrs. Dale Tuhrman, Hatton, were elected president and vice president of the 4th District of the North Dakota Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Cheryl Joe Arnold became the bride of Robert Charles Foeltz of Fargo.
Judy Hannasch and Darryl Buckhouse were recently married at St. Peters Catholic Church, Sisseton, S.D.
