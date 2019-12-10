News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Dec. 7, 1994
The Community Chorus and Theatre are teaming up this year to present a Christmas drama. “He is Born Child Divine” will be presented at three area churches.
A proposed $260 million corn processing cooperative has met its minimum goal farmer investment. ProGold Co. received at least $45 million by Nov. 30.
A large pile of corn outside Farmers Co-op Elevator in Lidgerwood has attracted more than just a few hungry birds. Manager Ron Knaust noticed some children had been playing on or near the corn piles, which are being stockpiled until freighted out. These corn piles are not a playground, Knaust said.
15 YEARS AGO - Dec. 7, 2004
Finding a way to make fund raising enjoyable made a new program successful before it even began. Dakota Estates Retirement Center found a way to raise money and have fun by launching its first Tree of Lights.
Siblings Karen Meyer, Gary Scheffler and Kathleen Schultz were talking about the inevitable closing of Lidgerwood Amoco and the impact it would have on the community. Instead of bemoaning the loss, they decided to do something about it and purchased the store from former owner Diane Aker.
10 YEARS AGO - Dec. 8, 2009
Ken Bohnenstingl escaped his mobile home in the early morning hours when the structure became engulfed by flames. Bohnenstingl lives in rural Lidgerwood.
A typical day for Sheryl Ginsbach involves carting a long oxygen tube around her house. She is incapable of doing anything other than light housework after a massive heart attack almost eight years ago caused severe damage to her heart. Family and friends are planning a benefit to help Sheryl and Steve Ginsbach through her medical crisis.
