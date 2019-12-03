Quantcast
News From the Past

This advertisement first appeared in the Nov. 30, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 1989

Father Donald Leiphon received the Baptismal Water from Tammy Miller, Liturgy Chairman, Sunday, Nov. 19 during the Rite of Installation at St. Anthony’s Church. in Fairmount. The Reverend John Anderson, representing Bishop James Sullivan, presided.

The Wahpeton Area Teacher Center, which serves nine school districts including Fairmount, is one of 10 North Dakota teacher centers that received a “Showcase of Excellence” award.

We have MANY items in the lost and found at Fairmount School. 1 lavender knit glove, 1 fuscia knit mitten, pair of small, navy nylon (Mickey Mouse) mittens.

