News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Nov. 23, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 1989

Steve Stark, who portrays President Theodore Roosevelt, got a very special surprise when he performed at the Fairmount School for the Booster Club scoreboard benefit supper. Idell Mosey of Fairmount gave him an original photograph of Roosevelt that her father had. “My father was a fan of Theodore Roosevelt and President McKinley. It’s a 1900 or 1904 campaign photo with an original signature,” Mosey said.

Jason Rubish is a Wahpeton Rotary Student of the Month for December.

A bid for work on the bridge over the Bois de Sioux river east of Fairmount was accepted by NDDOT.

