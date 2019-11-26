News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 1989
Steve Stark, who portrays President Theodore Roosevelt, got a very special surprise when he performed at the Fairmount School for the Booster Club scoreboard benefit supper. Idell Mosey of Fairmount gave him an original photograph of Roosevelt that her father had. “My father was a fan of Theodore Roosevelt and President McKinley. It’s a 1900 or 1904 campaign photo with an original signature,” Mosey said.
Jason Rubish is a Wahpeton Rotary Student of the Month for December.
A bid for work on the bridge over the Bois de Sioux river east of Fairmount was accepted by NDDOT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.