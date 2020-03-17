News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - March 18, 1920
Rev. E. J. G. Reid, pastor of the M. E. church of this city, died at Sherwood, Oregon, last Thursday, March 11. The news of his death reached this city by telegraph about 5 o’clock that afternoon.
Matters political were very quiet in this city before the election and the only contest filed was in the third ward where two candidates for alderman were entered in the race. On Monday evening just before the election, a second candidate for alderman was brought out by stickers for first ward, John Nuding. Tarr for mayor. Quammen for treasurer. Kennedy for police magistrate. Bonzer for justice were elected without opposition.
70 YEARS AGO - March 16, 1950
The Hankinson Pirates, undefeated Wild Rice conference champs, walked the plank 28-42 in their first regional tourney game at Valley City against Northwood.
Much comment has been heard around Lidgerwood recently because taxes here have been listed as being the highest in Richland county. The deficiency levy is for the balance on the paving of Wiley avenue, which stands at present at $7,500 and is being paid off at the rate of $1,500 a year.
55 YEARS AGO - March 12, 1970
The Lidgerwood school board turned down a request by Coach Howard Grumbo to take the basketball team to the State tournament. Three aspects of the problem were discussed—the cost, the loss of school time and the setting of a precedent not only for next year’s team but for a more lax policy of absence from classes.
The Hankinson Pirates won their first game in the Region 1 tournament at Valley City. They defeated state defending champions Oak Grove 47 to 46 in an overtime. In the last four years, the Region 1 winners have played in the finals of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.