News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 13, 1919
The officers of the coal miner’s union issued an official notice to the local unions that the strike, which was called on November 1, has been called off.
A very pretty home wedding was that of Miss Elsie Langfeld and Leonard F. Wirtenberger of Lidgerwood.
On Thursday evening, November 6th, Miss Emma Hendricks and Chas A. Funfar were married at the home of the bride’s parents. The groom is a young farmer residing near this city. Both are well and favorably known.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 1944
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the indomitable Hyde Park Squire, who rose from a paralyzed cripple to become president in 1933, and who smashed a 150-year-old precedent in 1940 when elected for the third time, once again received a mandate from the people of the nation last Tuesday to guide the destiny of America through to Victory and Peace.
One of the city’s old landmarks, the Wagner icehouse, burned to the ground. The local fire department was called out about 4 A. M. but the old structure was nearly consumed by the time it arrived.
The finest duck weather since the season began has prevailed for the past week as snow hit, along with strong winds and low, overcast skies. Local hunters reported some excellent shooting.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 13, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Grumbo have installed exercise machines at the Lidgerwood Beauty Salon, which they purchased last spring.
Ella Parizek was honored by Peace chapter 93, OES, for serving 40 years as treasurer of the chapter.
Twenty candidates are working out for the Cardinal varsity basketball team. They are taking part in a rigorous conditioning program to get them ready.
