News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - March 29, 1995
It isn’t often scholastic achievement prompts an almost all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. Eighteen seniors from Wyndmere High School studying the Constitution and Bill of Rights earned them merit at the state level after they won the state “We the People” competition, pushing them into nationals.
North Dakota’s House gave overwhelming approval to a measure meant to get tough on juvenile offenders. The bill makes it easier to prosecute juveniles as adults for serious, violent crimes and is meant to make parents accountable for actions by their children.
15 YEARS AGO - March 29, 2005
A 3-2 split school board appeared to be facing off in Fairmount during a special meeting with Superintendent Barry Loos. In the February meeting, Loos presented a letter of intent stating his intent to leave Fairmount at the end of his contract period on June 30. He signed a three-year contract when he was hired in 2004.
The 2005 Tri-College Mathematics Contest Division II was held March 15 at Minnesota State University - Moorhead. In the junior high division, Ben Althoff, a freshman at Hankinson Public School, tied for fifth.
10 YEARS AGO - March 30, 2010
A search for a 30 year old was underway when Lisa Skovholt went missing. The search ended the next day when her car was pulled out of the water with her body found inside. She was located in the Antelope Creek 4 1/2 miles west of Richland County Highway 1.
Hankinson’s Whitey Bommersbach rescued a Minnesota hunter from freezing to death. He saw a dim light in a field while he was driving to work. He stopped and came across a hunter wandering around in 16 degree weather, lost and unable to find his vehicle.
Families are still dealing with high flood waters.
