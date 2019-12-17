Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Dec. 18, 1969 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 18, 1919

At the annual meeting of the Congregational L. A. S. the report showed that $430.00 had been taken in during the year and that over a thousand visitors had been entertained. The society has helped towards the yearly expenses of the church, has had handsome lights installed in the church, also at the parsonage and has helped the church in other ways.

“Bids will be received by the Hankinson Creamery up to Saturday, Dec. 27, 1919, for the furnishing of ice sufficient to fill our new ice house, the space to be filled being 32x48x16 ft. Work to be completed by Feb. 1, 1920. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids.” Hankinson Creamery.

75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 14, 1944

Mrs. Elizabeth Wilm received a telegram from the War Department stating her son, Corporal Ralph Wilm, had been wounded in action on November 26th in Germany. This is the second time he suffered wounds in combat.

Mrs. Wilda Bridgeford, of Fargo, was in Richland county last week making arrangements for the 1945 Farm Census. A training school for enumerators will be held and the actual work of enumeration will begin January, 9th.

50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 18, 1969

The Richland County Welfare Board is now recruiting women for its recently established Homemaker Service Program. Applicants should be mature, healthy women between the ages of 35 and 55 who are interested in, and get along well with people and have skills in homemaking and in care for both adults and children.

E-2 Kevin Gabel left for army duty in Vietnam. He is with the artillery and has been in service since July.

Sgt. Harvey D. Medenwaldt returned home after spending the past year as an infantryman with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

