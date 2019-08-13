News From the Past

Here are some gems from past editions of the Hankinson News:
100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 14, 1919
The base ball season is continuing later than ever before in Hankinson this year and good crowds greet the players at the home games. During the past week the locals won from the fast Wendell team in the hardest game of the year, 5 to 4. The game was played at Wendell before a crowd of 2,000 people.
William Langer, attorney general of North Dakota, in an opinion given out today has temporarily at least, stopped any attempt on the part of the education committee of the board of administration to place socialistic text books and name courses of study in North Dakota public schools.
The big barn on the old Larkins farm in the south edge of Elma township, was totally destroyed by fire late last Friday afternoon. The barn was practically new, built at a cost of $3,000 and was filled with a large quantity of hay, which was also destroyed.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 1944
Christmas packages for soldiers and sailors overseas must be mailed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, Postmaster Wipperman has announced.
Hot weather or not, the county gravel pit on the southwest side of Lake Elsie is a busy place these days under the direction of H. G. Worner. The new modern pit machinery is working smoothly and turning out gravel for county roads every day.
50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 14, 1969
An all-Richland County state slow pitch softball tourney title game was played at Wahpeton as a young team from Hankinson was named 1969 slowpitch champs, the team’s second time in the state tourney.
All football candidates (grades 10-12) are to report to the high school gymnasium Aug. 18 by 7:30 p.m. Football equipment will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
