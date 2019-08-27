News From the Past

From the Hankinson News:
100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 28, 1919
The grain elevator of the Farmers Grain & Seed Company at Mantador was destroyed by fire, together with all contents, including 18,000 bushels of grain. The loss on the building is placed at $30,000.00, on which there was $25,000.00 insurance. The loss on grain was fully covered by insurance.
The whole story of last Sunday’s baseball game can be summed up in one inning, the fourth, when a combination of hits and errors enabled the locals to pile up seven runs against Ashby. The visitors were outclassed at every stage.
Bennie McMorrow, born and raised in this neighborhood, was the victim of a train accident here which made it necessary to amputate his left foot just above the ankle. He tried to board when train was in motion.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 1944
Word was given out by way of the radio and press that the War Department will again release shotgun shells for small game hunting purposes.
It has been suggested that a permanent “honor roll” be placed in the vestibule or another prominent place in the proposed hospital, containing the names of all citizens who have in any way contributed.
Miss Arlie Wolf has received a call to the Army as a nurse and will leave Tuesday.
50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 28, 1969
Registration figures at Hankinson Public School indicate 458 students are attending public school this year. An increase of almost 100 is noted in high school while the grades, including kindergarten, are down slightly.
Seventy people from Immanuel and St. John Lutheran churches attended the Minnesota Twins-New York Yankee base ball game.
Pete and Mike’s Cafe was forcibly entered but, so far as can be determined, nothing was taken.
