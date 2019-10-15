News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1989
Albert and Jessie Meyer of Fairmount, and their 10 children were recognized by the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Letterwinners Club during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Meyer family was honored for their dedication and loyalty to NDSCS. Of the nine Meyer sons and daughters who attended NDSCS, eight were letter winners on Wildcat athletic teams during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
Steve Schmit, Kendall Swanson, Jason Rubish, Paul Holstein, Danny Walker, Richie Hills, Mark Osborn, Deanna Leinen, Hillary Jacobson and Missy Hemmah will attend the 19th Annual Choral Festival.
