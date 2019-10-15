Quantcast
News From the Past

News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Oct. 12, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1989

Albert and Jessie Meyer of Fairmount, and their 10 children were recognized by the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Letterwinners Club during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Meyer family was honored for their dedication and loyalty to NDSCS. Of the nine Meyer sons and daughters who attended NDSCS, eight were letter winners on Wildcat athletic teams during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Steve Schmit, Kendall Swanson, Jason Rubish, Paul Holstein, Danny Walker, Richie Hills, Mark Osborn, Deanna Leinen, Hillary Jacobson and Missy Hemmah will attend the 19th Annual Choral Festival.

