News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 30, 1919
Uncle Sam is preparing to put an army of 100,000 men and women to work at counting his nieces and nephews on Jan. 2, 1920. This will be the fourteenth decennial census provided for by the constitution.
Under the original strike order of United Mine Workers of America, more than 1500 organized lignite miners would be called out in North Dakota Nov. 2, said S. S. McDonald, president of the North Dakota Federation of Labor, today.
If the present fall of snow lasts, winter will be a long one—the earliest since the memorable weather of 1896-7. That year snow fell the latter days of October and remained until late spring. It was a long, hard winter with deep snow on the level, train blockades and all the attended inconveniences and discomforts.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 25, 1944
With the 3rd Division, Seventh Army, France—Even though two other vehicles were turned back by the heavy enemy artillery concentrations, that still wasn’t enough to stop Corporal Roy H. Bladow of Hankinson, who had made up his mind he was going to get wounded men out of the hell there. After carting one load of wounded back, Bladow heard about more, said “Those guys are up there, I can go too.” So he went back twice more, dodging shells to evacuate more wounded.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 30, 1969
Direct Distance Dialing, the new telephone service that enables you to dial many of your own long distance calls, will begin in Fairmount next month.
Fire, which is thought to have started in a rear closet, severely damaged the Dick Anderson trailer home on the north side of Hankinson.
A spokesman for the Hankinson Cultura Club, called The News to say a special fund has been set up for the Richard Anderson family after a devastating fire.
