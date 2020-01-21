News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 22, 1920
Henry Miller, engaged in the drug business at Wahpeton since 1880, has retired and the business will be continued by his son, Georg Miller.
Mrs. Kari Bavre of Eagle township, died at a hospital at Fargo after a short illness, aged 60 years. She had resided in this country since 1888.
The high school building was found inadequate and unsanitary by the inspector and the problem of what it is to be done is handed to the board of education.
70 YEARS AGO - Jan. 19, 1950
Ed Allen, genial superintendent of the Otter Tail Power company for this district, hung up his belt, put away his hooks and settled down January 1 to a quiet life and well-earned chance to loaf. He has been with Otter Tail Power for 35 years until his retirement.
Ever since the dial system was installed by the Northwest Bell Telephone company in Lidgerwood about 10 years ago, the Monitor has had the No. 5151. When you have social items, call 4444. Dialing 4151 will ring the phone in the office, and we’ll be glad to take your items, of course—except on Thursdays.
55 YEARS AGO - Jan. 15, 1970
A Lidgerwood dog license saved the life of a small white spitz dog last week. At the Brainerd dog pound this little dog has been condemned as unclaimed, but the man assigned to “put it to sleep” noticed a dog tag from Lidgerwood, Number 42. He called the Fountain Inn and Della Johnson contacted the city auditor. A check revealed the dog was licensed to the Salaba family. Carole Salaba teaches at Brainerd and was amazed and relieved to get a call from the dog pound, saying her pet was there for her.
Frank G. “Fritz” Pahl has been elected to the board of directors of the First National bank of Lidgerwood.
