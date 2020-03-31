Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture of a Lidgerwood honor student first appeared in the March 19, 1970 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - April 1, 1920

Card of Thanks‚“We desire to express our sincere thanks to friends for their sympathy in the death of Peter Kackman and for their kindly assistance in the funeral arrangements and floral offerings.”—Mrs. Peter Kackman and family.

The Lyric theater is offering two big programs for next week, larger features not usual in a small city or town. On Monday and Tuesday, the bill is “The Warrior,” a seven reel comedy drama, not a war play. On Friday and Saturday, the bill is “Mickey,” a Mack Sennet comedy that is well known to movie fans.

Herbert Hoover has been mentioned as a candidate for the presidency on both tickets, but did not declare himself until this week.

70 YEARS AGO - March 30, 1950

North Dakota state highway department will ask for bids on hard surfacing Highway No. 11 from Fairmount to Hankinson.

With the withdrawal this week of Herb Anderson from the Aldermanic race in Lidgerwood’s second ward, interest in Monday’s biennial city election is mounting.

55 YEARS AGO - March 26, 1970

Lidgerwood was without telephone service when an underground cable near the City hall was heaved and cracked by frost. When moisture got into the cable, it shorted out.

Curtis Illies, son of Mr. and Mrs. LuVern Illies, was among 30 students who received honorable mention in the “Know Your State” contest. Young Illies was one of three Richland county high school students winning the expense-paid trip to Grand Forks.

Marcia Krause, Lidgerwood school graduate, is on Science School honor list in arts, science pre-profession. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lorie Krause.

