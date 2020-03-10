Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture of sewing winners first appeared in the March 5, 1970 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

 Lidgerwood Monitor archives

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - March 11, 1920

There are no national holidays. The making of legal holidays is a matter which rests with the different states. There is nothing in the constitution clearly giving the Federal government power over such matters.

“I hereby announce myself as a candidate for the nomination for sheriff of Richland County at the primary election to be held in June 1920 and solicit the support of the voters of the county.”—Alton J. Theede.

County commissioners of many counties already are buying grasshopper poison. Indications are there will be a good crop of grasshoppers this year and the best time to get them is early while the hoppers are still small.

70 YEARS AGO - March 9, 1950

They won’t be riding donkeys, but it is expected that there will still be some donkeys, not to mention hee-haws at the “basketball” game between the married men and the V.F.W. team.

With the regular city election scheduled for April 3 and all petitions due to be filed with the city auditor, ten days before that date. For mayor, no contestant has appeared against the incumbent. H. A. Petterson.

55 YEARS AGO - March 5, 1970

Bernard Polansky won the pig given away by Kabella Brothers. Frank Kodat also guessed the correct weight, and Frank Smola was called upon to draw one of the two names out of a hat.

Winning blue ribbons in the junior sewing contest at the Wyndmere Crop Show were Teresa David, Joleen Poppen, Paula Hager, Brenda Simdorn, Laurie Berg and Diane Novotny, who won the plaque. In the senior division, Laurel Klosterman was the plaque winner and Debby Violett got a blue ribbon.

Condordia College chapel choir will present a concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Veblen.

