News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 23, 1919
A good many sheep marketed in Montana should be fed and finished for market in North Dakota. This state is strategically located for doing this and is located between Montana and the great live stock markets.
The marriage of Michael W. Haas of this city to Miss Anna Lies of Jordan, Minn., took place at St. John’s church October 14th at 9 a.m., Rev. Father Julian officiating. The ceremony was witnessed by a large number of the relatives and friends of the contracting parties.
The first regular literary program and rhetoricals will be given in the grades and high school on October 21.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 19, 1944
Lidgerwood’s drive to collect its quota of $530 for the 22 different agencies that will benefit from the Community War Fund will start tomorrow, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary doing the soliciting.
Lt. Donald Petterson, former employee of Lidgerwood Auto Co., was recently promoted to the rank of Captain after being in his previous rank only one month.
Of the 688 soldier’s ballots sent out, Odin J. Wold, county auditor, says that 208 have been returned.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 23, 1969
Normal temperatures continued during the past week, but October’s bright, blue days were seldom seen. The clouds came up, a few drops fell, the skies cleared and the clouds gathered again.
Mrs. Howard Williams has decided to donate $25 of the memorial funds given in the name of her husband to the Lidgerwood Swimming pool. Mr. Williams was always interested in swimming and pleased that Lidgerwood eventually got a pool of its own.
The Lidgerwood ambulance was called to take Rodney Walls, 18, of Wahpeton, to St. Gerard’s Hospital. His condition was reported to be serious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.