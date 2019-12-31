News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 1, 1920
The census enumerators are to begin the count of the people and gathering of statistics tomorrow in all parts of the United States. The City of Lidgerwood and the township of Grant are one district and James McHugh is enumerator.
In Munsingwear union suits you get fine quality, perfection of fit, finish, fabric. Now add to these sterling qualities the Munsingwear habit of outwashing, outwearing, outlasting expectations and you have the reason why Maunsingwear gives all ‘round satisfaction.
The census is the means by which the government ascertains the increase in population, the statistics considering agriculture and the vital information concerning the resources of the nation.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 1944
An undetermined number of break-in artists made a extensive prowl of the business sector of Lidgerwood and made off with a considerable bag of loot. The Federated Store, with a loss estimated to be well over $1200, was hardest hit.
Mr. Hugo Thielman is announcing this week that the new hardware store he will own and operate with his brother Otto, will open its doors for business on Jan. 6.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Matuska and family were Christmas guests in the Andy Haus home.
The Lidgerwood Cardinals overran the North Sargent Bobcats 78-46 to take over first place in Wild Rice play.
Area citizens who attended the meeting in Wahpeton concerning the route for I29 through Richland county were interested to learn that the original straight route has been retained by the state highway department. Most people living west of the proposed route objected to moving it farther east.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.