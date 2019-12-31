Quantcast
News From the Past

This advertisement first appeared in the Dec. 25, 1969 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

 News Monitor files

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 1, 1920

The census enumerators are to begin the count of the people and gathering of statistics tomorrow in all parts of the United States. The City of Lidgerwood and the township of Grant are one district and James McHugh is enumerator.

In Munsingwear union suits you get fine quality, perfection of fit, finish, fabric. Now add to these sterling qualities the Munsingwear habit of outwashing, outwearing, outlasting expectations and you have the reason why Maunsingwear gives all ‘round satisfaction.

The census is the means by which the government ascertains the increase in population, the statistics considering agriculture and the vital information concerning the resources of the nation.

75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 1944

An undetermined number of break-in artists made a extensive prowl of the business sector of Lidgerwood and made off with a considerable bag of loot. The Federated Store, with a loss estimated to be well over $1200, was hardest hit.

Mr. Hugo Thielman is announcing this week that the new hardware store he will own and operate with his brother Otto, will open its doors for business on Jan. 6.

50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1969

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Matuska and family were Christmas guests in the Andy Haus home.

The Lidgerwood Cardinals overran the North Sargent Bobcats 78-46 to take over first place in Wild Rice play.

Area citizens who attended the meeting in Wahpeton concerning the route for I29 through Richland county were interested to learn that the original straight route has been retained by the state highway department. Most people living west of the proposed route objected to moving it farther east.

