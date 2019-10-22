Quantcast
News From the Past

This story and picture first appeared in the Oct. 19, 1994 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Oct. 19, 1994

Richland County’s getting a turkey farm after all. “It looks like it’s gonna be in West End Township,” said David Burkel Sr. of Menahga, Minn., who plans to build his $9 million turkey farm in rural Wyndmere.

Last week’s warm temperatures gave area farmers a jump on harvest. Rainfall over the weekend, however, brought the harvest to a dead stop.

In a “dream come true,” 30 students from Mantador’s kindergarten through sixth grades are contacting authors of children’s books to piece together history on fabric by making a signature quilt.

15 YEARS AGO - Oct. 19, 2004

There are 11 counties in the state that are without any influenza vaccine. A national flu shot shortage will have a major impact on availability of the vaccine.

Adam Boschee will serve as interim superintendent at Hankinson Public School after Garrett Titus resigned.

Four teen-age voters are putting their state and national delegation on alert. Wyndmere High School seniors Mike Totenhagen, Tori Mauch, Chelsey Heitkamp and Billy Haberman are excited about voting in the upcoming presidential election.

10 YEARS AGO - Oct. 20, 2009

Bret Fitzpatrick of Fayetteville, Ark., lost control of his pickup on Interstate-29. He was traveling south when he hit a patch of ice, lost control and rolled his vehicle.

It is only a few weeks since the VeraSun ethanol plant has been sold in Hankinson and already the new owners of Hankinson Renewable Energy are planning an open house.

When the 100th anniversary rolled around for the city of Hankinson, one of the hottest sellers was the cookbook. The Quasquicentennial is working on a 125th anniversary commemorative cookbook.

