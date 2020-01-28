News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 29, 1920
For more than 20 years the trend of travel from Sept. 15 to Feb. 15 has been from Alaska to the outside. This winter the order is reversed, and present indications point to the largest movement northward next spring that has been witnessed since the boom days several years ago.
Dewey Gertson, formerly of this city, won the scholarship to attend the 12 weeks institute of salesmanship at the Carnegie School of Technology at Pittsburgh.
“All persons knowing themselves indebted to us are requested to please call and make settlement of their accounts. We have sold our business and wish to close our books as soon as possible.”—Jahoda & Ercink
70 YEARS AGO - Jan. 26, 1950
Open Thursday morning was Lidgerwood’s newest enterprise, the City Dairy, a pasteurizing plant at the present wholesaling milk only. Plans for retail milk delivery in the city call for deliveries to start in about 10 days.
When Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Trinka, who are living in town at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Trinka, for the last two weeks, woke up one morning, they could scarcely believe their eyes. A large orange and brown moth gently waved its wings on their bedroom curtain—with the thermometer at -25 degrees below.
55 YEARS AGO - Jan. 22, 1970
When the drivers arrived to start their busses Wednesday morning, they discovered that all had been disconnected from their electric heaters. It was necessary to delay their start for an hour.
The Legion auxiliary met in the club rooms. Mrs. Howard Ohm reported that she is organizing a junior auxiliary, and a discussion was held on having a public card party near Valentine’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.