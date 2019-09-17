News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Sept. 14, 1994
Lidgerwood Bullis Post 84 held its 75th anniversary celebration, complete with a parade, open house and dedication of the U.S. Army tank donated to the post. Post dignitaries gave a heart-felt dedication during the ceremony with a preservation of peace message.
The Hankinson Jaycees pick one outstanding volunteer every year to receive the Community Service Award. This year’s recipient is Don Loll because of his long-standing dedication and his leadership ability.
The Hankinson Clinic and Lidgerwood Community Clinic have extended their days to be five half-days.
15 YEARS AGO - Sept. 14, 2004
A proposed bid was accepted for the sale of Mantador School building a few weeks ago. After the euphoria of knowing they had sold the school, financing fell through so the board is back to square one.
The new fertilizer plant in Fairmount is nearing completion. Tri-State Fertilizer Terminal, LLC, should be finished and accepting raw product by the end of September.
Natalie Heitkamp is the new librarian at Hankinson.
10 YEARS AGO - Sept. 15, 2009
In a case that is a little different than the norm, the North Dakota Public Service Commission is asking federal court to name them as trustee for VeraSun, an ethanol facility in Hankinson. The PSC is starting an insolvency case against a factory that is under bankruptcy protection from its creditors.
Vandals drove a car over every inch in Ray Birnbaum’s garden until every cob and plant was smashed.
Although the namesake for Frank’s Bait, Frank Hermes said the business is a family-owned, family-run affair. When an order comes in, all hands on deck to sort through leeches and worms.
