Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This photo first appeared in the Jan. 11, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 11, 1990

Stephen Campbell wishes you had his job. Or, as he said it, “I wish everyone could have a job they enjoy as much as I did mine.” Campbell was recognized recently for his first 25 years of federal service which he will complete in March as a rural mail carrier.

Rothsay’s boys basketball team defeated Fairmount 78-64. Fairmount was led by Steve Schmit with 18, with Kendall Swanson adding 14 and Richie Hills and Jason Rubish each putting 11 points on the board.

Ken Rusten was men’s high, Ron Rubish men’s low, Ethel West was ladies high and Vi Barton ladies low, floating prize Larry Burlison, canasta to Ada Bruce in whist.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories