News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 11, 1990
Stephen Campbell wishes you had his job. Or, as he said it, “I wish everyone could have a job they enjoy as much as I did mine.” Campbell was recognized recently for his first 25 years of federal service which he will complete in March as a rural mail carrier.
Rothsay’s boys basketball team defeated Fairmount 78-64. Fairmount was led by Steve Schmit with 18, with Kendall Swanson adding 14 and Richie Hills and Jason Rubish each putting 11 points on the board.
Ken Rusten was men’s high, Ron Rubish men’s low, Ethel West was ladies high and Vi Barton ladies low, floating prize Larry Burlison, canasta to Ada Bruce in whist.
