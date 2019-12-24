News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1919
Another public meeting will be held at the Gem theatre to further consider the waterworks and sewerage proposition. Engineer Corey will be present with facts and figures and will be ready to answer any questions.
District court for Richland county will convene at Wahpeton on Jan. 6, 1920, with Judge F. J. Graham, recently appointed associate judge for this district by Governor Frazier, presiding.
Fritz Krueger, pioneer resident of Richland county, died at his home in this city about one o’clock Tuesday morning, following an attack of heart failure. He has been rather feeble for a long time, but his condition was not considered serious.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 21, 1944
Miss Alma Wagstrom had the misfortune to fall down the back steps at the home of Mrs. Clara Kjelstrup. She was taken to Fargo and is being cared for at St. Luke’s hospital, where she submitted to surgery after suffering a broken hip in the fall.
Fire practically destroyed the Emil Brummond garage in the rear of his house on the north side of town. The cause of the fire is not known, but the roof was ablaze when the family noticed the fire.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1969
St. Francis Academy, grades 9 through 12, closed at the end of the 1969 school year, it was announced at a meeting called for that purpose, by the Board of the Hankinson Public School.
Hankinson, as well as other communities along the line, were without mail service for three days last week until the mail truck finally made it through highways that were blocked in several places along the line.
Heavy snowfall and drifting have caused many fire hydrants in the city to become buried under drifts. City employees are bogged down and need public’s help.
