News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1989
The installation ceremony for the Rev. Father Donald Leiphon was held Nov. 19 at St. Anthony’s Church, Fairmount. He is also the chaplain of the Carmelite Sisters and lives in the chaplain’s quarters at Carmel of Mary.
The Fairmount Senior Citizens group met recently and received a memorial gift from the Clarey children in memory of their parents, Jim and Grace. The group decided to have the piano tuned.
The Fairmount Rescue squad assisted the North Dakota Highway Patrol at an accident scene. A driver was heading northbound on Highway 127 when they entered the west ditch and overturned.
