Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This story and photo about the installation ceremony of the Rev. Donald Leiphon first appeared in the Nov. 16, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1989

The installation ceremony for the Rev. Father Donald Leiphon was held Nov. 19 at St. Anthony’s Church, Fairmount. He is also the chaplain of the Carmelite Sisters and lives in the chaplain’s quarters at Carmel of Mary.

The Fairmount Senior Citizens group met recently and received a memorial gift from the Clarey children in memory of their parents, Jim and Grace. The group decided to have the piano tuned.

The Fairmount Rescue squad assisted the North Dakota Highway Patrol at an accident scene. A driver was heading northbound on Highway 127 when they entered the west ditch and overturned.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories