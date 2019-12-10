News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 11, 1919
Some work has been done to interest the farmers in crop rotation. No tangible results have been secured by the County Agent as of yet.
During fall of 1917 and 1918, some twenty-five farmers’ clubs were organized. These clubs are as yet very feeble. The pressure of other work during the present year has made it necessary for the County Agent to neglect them almost entirely. As as soon as he gets two or three competent assistants, he is sure to accomplish splendid results along this line.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 7, 1944
Hugo and Otto Thielman, owners of the new hardware store which is due to open next month, are busy getting the new location ready. Intensive work has been going on at the former Wiley Cafe site which will house the new business.
In a letter received this week, Cpl. Leonard Stroehl reports that he had the real joy of meeting a Lidgerwood friend at the French-German battle line on November 18. For twenty minutes he talked to Anton Biewer and Leonard said the two of them got more said in that time than any six other guys could. Both boys are serving in the Third Army.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 11, 1969
The Rev. Lawrence W. Haas, a native of Lidgerwood, assumed duties as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas student parish at the University of North Dakota.
The Saturday rummage and games affair staged by Lidgerwood women to raise money for the recreation association was so well attended that they have decided to do it all over again this Saturday.
Supt. Weiand reports that in only one day he was able to enlist several people to act as chaperones on buses for out of town games. More is needed.
