News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Jan. 18, 1995
Ryan Siemieniewski choked on a piece of meat on June 17, and was saved from the phone by a 911 dispatcher. His story will air on “Rescue 911” TV show.
Good news for Wahpeton and Hankinson as the N.D. Governor’s Task Force has named these two sites as early favorites in the bid for ProGold.
Sandra Meyer has been selected as Mrs. Hankinson and will represent Hankinson in the Mrs. North Dakota Pageant April 7-8 at Shanley High School in Fargo.
15 YEARS AGO - Jan. 18, 2005
“Valentines for Heroes,” aims to collect one valentine card for every North Dakotan serving abroad, within the state boundaries and in the VA hospital or home.
Rachel Hunt, 23, watched in shock as a fire consumed her 1997 Grand Prix car. Hunt had just finished using the car 10 minutes before to pick her father up from work. She said they went into their home for lunch and smelled something hot.
Joe O’Meara, mayor and owner of Advanced Auto, said criminal activity will probably get worse before it gets better as someone broke into his business. Ronne Marx, owner of Third Base Bar, was also broken into.
10 YEARS AGO - Jan. 19, 2010
The Hankinson Quasquicentennial Committee is bridging the city’s past with its future. Their slogan, “Honoring Our Past, Chartering Our Future,” says it all.
Kellen Jorgenson, a seventh grade student at Lidgerwood Public School, won the tie breaker at the Lidgerwood Geography Bee because he knew what a rain shadow was.
The Hankinson High School Student Council has taken up the Cares for Cancer banner and is raising money for the group, primarily because the money raised by Cares for Cancer stays in this area.
