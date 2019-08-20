News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood News:
100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 21, 1919
For three months, the civil libel case of Henry Ford for damages for libel against the Chicago Tribune, has been on trial in the courts of Michigan. The Tribune criticized Henry Ford for his stand on War issues.
The assessed value of farm lands in this state for the purpose of taxation under new tax laws is over a billion dollars, four times over last year’s $242,000,000.
While making a tour of the country an eastern man struck a decidedly dry section of Arizona. “I don’t think there is another locality on the face of the earth that is quite so dry. Doesn’t it ever rain here?” he asked. “We’ve got bullfrogs around here over eight years old that haven’t learned to swim yet,” a native answered.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 17, 1944
According to word received today, Senator Nye will make three appearances in this vicinity on Sunday. A picnic-rally will be held at noon at the Victory Elznic farm and at 3 P. M. he will speak at a picnic at the B. D. Williams farm in Hamlin.
Richland County farmers will probably get enough lumber this fall and winter to meet their most critical needs if farmers, lumber dealers and the County AAA Committee work shoulder to shoulder to meet the extremely tight situation.
50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 21, 1969
Kermit Anderson, who farms between Lidgerwood and Wyndmere, reports that his field of wheat was the best he ever harvested. He swathed it last Wednesday. It brought 45 bushels per acre of excellent quality grain.
The Lidgerwood rural truck was called shortly after 6 p.m. to bring under control a fire in the Wisnewski machinery lot. It had been started to burn weeds.
Lidgerwood Lanes will open September 2, according to Ambrose Ahmann, who will again be in charge.
