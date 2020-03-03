News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - March 4, 1920
Farmers Week is a success or failure according to what was accomplished. The following were some of the outstanding features—1. Organization of Wool Growers for the purpose of pooling Richland and Wilkin County wool for marketing purposes; 2. Organization of a Shorthorn Breeders association for the purpose of promoting the best interests of the breed in this vicinity and for the purpose of holding Shorthorn sales.
The Wahpeton Hospital committee is back on the job again and will complete the campaign started last fall for raising $75,000 for the hospital. Much interest is being manifested throughout the county and every effort is being made to make the drive a success.
70 YEARS AGO - March 2, 1950
The second meeting of interested farmers in the Lidgerwood City hall was well attended. Township supervisors and clerks for Kingston and Marboe in Sargent county, and from Duerr, Moran and Liberty Grove in Richland county attended. The fire truck issue will be put to a vote in seven townships.
The night shall be filled with music, songs, laffs and surprises when the second edition of the Phillips 66 Talent Parade and the WDAY radio revue makes its local appearance in Lidgerwood March 15.
55 YEARS AGO - Feb. 26, 1970
Lidgerwood Cardinals are champions of the Wild Rice Conference. Team members are Fred Strege, Bob Swanson, Dean Schwartz, Dennis Berg, Dirk Kohoutek, Jeff Wollitz, Tim Haaland, Greg Ahmann, Marlin Helmer, John Fuka, Gerald Illies, Tim Kackman, assistant coach Jack Bushy and coach Howard Grumbo.
Mary Arth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Arth, earned highest honors on the Dean’s list for first semester at Presentation College, Aberdeen, S.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.