News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 9, 1919
A conference was held at the M. E. church on Thursday and Friday and was attended by men who are prominent in the affairs of the M. E. church in the northwest. The conference opened at 3 p. m. on Thursday afternoon and closed Friday evening.
The boys have a hard luck story to tell about the foot ball game played on the local field when they lost to Lisbon by a score of 40 to 12. The simple fact is that the visiting team out played the locals from the start and at almost every turn of the game. Had the locals put up a better game, the story would have a different ending.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 1944
Information has been received here by Mr. and Mrs. Dan S. Riley that their son Lt. Daniel has been awarded the Air Medal with Oakleaf Cluster and the Distinguished Flying Cross at ceremonies held recently in the Island of Saipan. Lt. Dan has been in the thick of fighting on the Pacific Island flying a Thunderbolt.
All farm machinery except corn pikers were removed from rationing effective this Thursday. Farmers may purchase any piece of machinery they wish, wherever they can find it. Ceiling prices still apply.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 9, 1969
What is EDITH? Gordon Buehre, Lidgerwood fire chief says it is “Exit Drills in the Home” and urges everyone to have a drill during the fall months.
Lidgerwood Cardinals and Hankinson Pirates battled to a 6-6 tie in Hankinson Friday afternoon. The Lidgerwood high school football team put on its biggest offensive show of the season on Tuesday, rolling over Richland Central 46-0.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Boehning from west of Geneseo, are moving soon into a new three-bedroom house, which they built just south of the Methodist church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.