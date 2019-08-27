Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Aug. 24, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News:

30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 1989

Although the street dance was rained out, activities during Fairmount’s Appreciation Day were a success. According to Commercial Club treasurer Kathy Hills, 230 people ate at the pork feed at the Legion Hall.

Gordon Johnson, Mooreton, is heading a collection of antique farm machinery to be displayed at the campaign site in Mooreton. It is hoped that any machinery, including horse-drawn, be made available.

The Fairmount Legion baseball team has played the “old guys” each year with the old guys winning every time. This year was no exception as the former Legion players topped the newer team 14-11.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories