News From the Past

From the Fairmount News:
30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 1989
Although the street dance was rained out, activities during Fairmount’s Appreciation Day were a success. According to Commercial Club treasurer Kathy Hills, 230 people ate at the pork feed at the Legion Hall.
Gordon Johnson, Mooreton, is heading a collection of antique farm machinery to be displayed at the campaign site in Mooreton. It is hoped that any machinery, including horse-drawn, be made available.
The Fairmount Legion baseball team has played the “old guys” each year with the old guys winning every time. This year was no exception as the former Legion players topped the newer team 14-11.
