News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - March 15, 1995
Betting $1 paid off big for Elroy Meyer. When he left Las Vegas after four days of gambling, he drove away in a 1995 Saturn and $2,028.
The Wyndmere High School speech team took first place at North Sargent. Wyndmere took first place with 209 points. Among Wyndmere winners were Emily Dotzenrod in first with serious interpretation, while Shane Dotzenrod was first with humorous interpretation.
Lisbon overcame the Hankinson boys basketball team in a heartbreaking 67-64 decision in the Class B Region 1 basketball tournament.
15 YEARS AGO - March 15, 2005
The Relay for Life committee is holding their Kickoff Party at the American Legion Hall. Dwight Boucher, event chair for the relay, invites everyone to attend the party, a true community celebration.
Glenn Hubrig left behind the jungles of Vietnam years ago. Even though he is no longer fighting the Viet Kong, Hubrig continues to fight for the rights of fellow veterans. He joined a delegation of North Dakota members of the American Legion for a five-day trip to Washington, D.C., to lobby for vets.
10 YEARS AGO - March 16, 2010
Although there hasn’t been a movie shown at the old Hankinson theatre in years, curtains still line the majestic interior. The building has long been used for storage and now belongs to Beth Tiegs. The flat roof collapsed from the weight of snow and rain.
The spring flood of 2010 hasn’t hit yet and Great Bend mayor Kelvin Hoeft is already swamped with paperwork. He is trying to find clay so the city can protect the south side with an earthen dike.
The city of Wyndmere is gearing up for its 125th anniversary and All-School Reunion.
