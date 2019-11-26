News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 27, 1919
The recent storm resulted in the loss of ninety head of cattle by J. E. McDougall of Britton, S. D. No one was prepared for the sudden blast, so a lot of stock were out on pasture when the storm struck.
What “The Follies” is to the legitimate stage, Mack Senett comedies are to the movies, for in them, in almost every instance, will be found a half dozen or more of the sort of girls one finds only in dreams—and Senett comedies. At the Gem theatre we will be given an opportunity to judge whether or not the girls we have seen in the Senett comedies really exist with “Yankee Doodle in Berlin.”
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 1944
An airplane containing two men and a woman was forced down by zero visibility on the hay meadow just northeast of the Albert Buckhouse home, two miles west of this city. The plane landed safely and after a couple hours took off.
Ed Krause of Hankinson won 2nd in the Grand Forks Herald bowling classic with 599 pins. Ed blew a spare in the last frame to keep him out of the 600 class.
Lt. Don Hess, of Hankinson, who has been in the American Air Forces for the past three years, has recently been promoted to Captain.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 27, 1969
Staff Sergeant James H. Buckhouse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Buckhouse, Hankinson, is on duty with the 4258th Strategic Wing at U-Tapao Air Field, Thailand.
Mr. and Mrs. August Medenwaldt, rural Hankinson were honored at a surprise party to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.
“Farming Frontiers ‘70,” a film program devoted to the business of farming, will be held at Hankinson Implement Co., it was announced by Howard Braaten, John Deer dealer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.