News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Sept. 21, 1994

Chalk one up for the home teams, Wahpeton and Hankinson are still in the running for the $245 million ProGold wet corn milling plant.

Rural Wyndmere may have a shot at a proposed 2-million bird turkey production facility. Joel Dotzenrod, rural Wyndmere, confirmed that he and his brother Paul own land that is a potential site for the turkey operation proposed by Burkel Turkey Farms of Menahga, Minn.

Hankinson’s first-, second- and third-string offense was more than enough to hold Tiospa Zina in Class B 9-man football Tuesday night with a 64-6 victory.

15 YEARS AGO - Sept. 21, 2004

The city of Fairmount has been without a mayor since the June election. No one filed for the seat before the election, so residents elected a mayor through write-in votes. Kraig Tracy won the election through write-ins, but informed the council he would decline if elected.

Mantador School Board has reached an impasse about what to do about the school building after a proposed buyer couldn’t obtain financing. It’s hoped between 100 and 150 district patrons will attend an upcoming meeting to tell the board what they want done with this building.

10 YEARS AGO - Sept. 22, 2009

All four rural school districts are discussing preparations for H1N1 flu with their staff and students. One message administrators will say time and again throughout the winter, “if you are sick, stay home.”

A husband and wife and their known associate were taken into custody at Dakota Magic Casino near Hankinson. The trio were charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. “We’ve crippled meth traffic with one bust,” said Jason Wieber, Southeast Multi-County Agency Drug Task Force.

