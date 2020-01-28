News From the Past

Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Jan. 25, 1995
When Hankinson and Lidgerwood meet on their home floors, the gym is bound to heat up. When the buzzer sounded, it was Hankinson who clinched a five-point win at 52-47.
A hot topic before the N.D. House is whether all school districts should be high school districts, said Rep. Howard Grumbo, D-Lidgerwood. Rural school districts shouldn’t be forced to pay property taxes to support high schools, the House decided as it refought an old battle over education finance and reform.
The Hancock Owls easily defeated the Campbell-Tintah-Fairmount Rebels in a 77-31 win in Fairmount.
15 YEARS AGO - Jan. 25, 2005
The Lidgerwood Gym Committee raised enough cash to make a down payment for their portion of the new gymnasium complex. The cost is $1.3 million. The gym committee had to raise 20 percent in cash to start the project, according to Joel Kaczynski, chairman.
Having a good time, putting miles on their bikes and making charitable donations keeps the Rag Man Run going year after year. The late Al Grumwold, known as “Rag Man” to his friends, died in a truck accident a number of years ago.
10 YEARS AGO - Jan. 26, 2010
For nine months out of the year, running water is a problem for the city of Hankinson. A high water table forces homeowners to run sump pumps and dewatering wells, which is putting too much pressure on the city’s lagoon system. The city council passed a motion to use stimulus money to drain the water from ND Highway 11 and Main Street to flow water east of town.
The Quasquicentennial history book for the city of Hankinson has a deadline for submitting family and business histories.
