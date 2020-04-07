News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 8, 1920
A few weeks ago a petition was signed in this city by thirty residents asking for the organization of a chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. This order is generally known as the Adoptive Rite of Masonry and now has about 80 chapters and nearly ten thousand members in this state.
Judging from the write-ups of John B. Ratto, impersonator, the third night program will be a “whiz” when it comes to fun. The big feature of his popularity is the “patriotic review” when he gives realistic impersonations.
70 YEARS AGO - April 6, 1950
H. A. Petterson was again chosen to head Lidgerwood’s city administration when he received 286 of the 346 votes cast in Tuesday’s election.
Your baby can have pop eyes and flop ears, but if he has that certain winsome manner and smile, he can become king of popularity in Lidgerwood. For the Junior Chamber of Commerce in connection with the “It’s a Date” show, is holding a contest to select the most popular boy and girl under six years of age.
55 YEARS AGO - April 2, 1970
A. B. Burvee was re-elected supervisor of the Richland Soil Conservation District. The term is for three years. Other supervisors are Leo Klosterman, Herman Lake, Cecil Johnson and Selmer Jordheim.
Sid Cichy of Fargo, coach of Shanley high, will be guest speaker at the Athletic banquet April 22.
Raymond Clark, who gave up his post of clerk in Moran township after 35 years, has the single honor of having a “Care of Thanks” in this week’s paper. His nephew Ken Clark was elected to the job.
Mrs. Art Lueck won the third prize of $20 with the number 2065 when Buck day envelopes were opened. Other numbers called were 1184 and 859.
