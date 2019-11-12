Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Nov 10, 2009 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

 News Monitor files

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 1994

Tribal drums and ancient chants filled the air in prelude to a groundbreaking of the Dakota Magic Casino for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Nation Tribe.

A dream come true is one way Becky Bommersbach describes her feelings of traveling halfway around the world to Kisii, Kenya. Bommersbach, Hankinson, traveled as a missionary from the Diocese of Bismarck.

The former Wyndmere city auditor has been charged with misusing city money. Richland County State’s Attorney Earl Myers said Susan Hermes, 39, Wyndmere, is charged with misapplying about $3,000 in city funds.

15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 2004

The businesses facing the daunting prospect of kissing a pig have been decided for the first annual Penny Wars. The lowest penny point businesses were Farmers Union Oil of the Southern Valley at Fairmount, Ranch House in Campbell, Crossroads C-Store, Devin’s Jack and Jill and Rosholt Co-op.

The political races heated up as contenders vied for state and national seats. President George Bush was re-elected over John Kerry. Both congressional delegates, Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., and Earl Pomeroy, D-N.D., retained their seats.

10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 10, 2009

The city of Lidgerwood received a $200,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce in conjunction with the Lake Agassiz Regional Council for the city’s water reservoir construction project.

Two minutes separated Hankinson from a dream only they knew they had the right to dream. Standing between the Pirates and the state 9-man football championship game was last year’s defending champs — the Hillsboro Burros. Hankinson scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of play.

