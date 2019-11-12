News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 1994
Tribal drums and ancient chants filled the air in prelude to a groundbreaking of the Dakota Magic Casino for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Nation Tribe.
A dream come true is one way Becky Bommersbach describes her feelings of traveling halfway around the world to Kisii, Kenya. Bommersbach, Hankinson, traveled as a missionary from the Diocese of Bismarck.
The former Wyndmere city auditor has been charged with misusing city money. Richland County State’s Attorney Earl Myers said Susan Hermes, 39, Wyndmere, is charged with misapplying about $3,000 in city funds.
15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 2004
The businesses facing the daunting prospect of kissing a pig have been decided for the first annual Penny Wars. The lowest penny point businesses were Farmers Union Oil of the Southern Valley at Fairmount, Ranch House in Campbell, Crossroads C-Store, Devin’s Jack and Jill and Rosholt Co-op.
The political races heated up as contenders vied for state and national seats. President George Bush was re-elected over John Kerry. Both congressional delegates, Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., and Earl Pomeroy, D-N.D., retained their seats.
10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 10, 2009
The city of Lidgerwood received a $200,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce in conjunction with the Lake Agassiz Regional Council for the city’s water reservoir construction project.
Two minutes separated Hankinson from a dream only they knew they had the right to dream. Standing between the Pirates and the state 9-man football championship game was last year’s defending champs — the Hillsboro Burros. Hankinson scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.