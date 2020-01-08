News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 8, 1920
Sunday, Jan. 11th will be the time of the barbecue. All regular Post 84 members will make it a point to be on hand at 4 o’clock p.m. We are going to make it a real affair and urge you all to be present for we have several surprises in store for you.
Federal authorities have not stopped their work against anarchists after recently deporting 249 to Russia, from where they came to instruct the American citizens in the science of government and tell us that our law and authority are all wrong and that every vestige of government should be mercilessly destroyed and the principal officers of this country should be shot without ceremony in the same manner that the Mexican revolutionists dispose of their military prisoners.
75 YEARS AGO - Jan. 5, 1944
The Dotzenrod Implement company building burned to the ground in a spectacular early-morning fire. Announcement was made that the building will be rebuilt as soon as possible.
A new series of Chevrolet passenger cars, reportedly one of the most important ever developed by the company, will be unveiled January 8. Some 7,000 Chevrolet dealers are making plans for elaborate showrooms.
55 YEARS AGO - Jan. 5, 1970
A pot luck “winter picnic at the Civic Center has been planned this Sunday to celebrate Lidgerwood’s recognition as an official Bicentennial city.
The Lidgerwood Cardinals will have a real test of their playing ability and determination when they meet Fairmount, also carrying a 4-0 record in the opening of the Wyndmere holiday tournament.
The year 1974 is slipping away, unbelievably, without any winter storms, with the most pleasant, easy weather anyone can remember.
