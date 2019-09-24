Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Sept. 21, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Sept. 21, 1989

The Fairmount Pheasants girls basketball team won its first game of the 1989 season with a 37-31 blast over Hankinson. “The big difference in the game was rebounding,” said coach Mark Zarak. “Last time Hankinson outrebounded us three to one. This time we were even with them.”

Kendall Swanson, a senior at Fairmount High School, was selected as a September Student of the Month by the Wahpeton Rotary Club.

The Homecoming court is made up of Julie Ehlert, Tami Humble, Cindy Sanders, Jason Rubish, Steven Schmit, Kendall Swanson and Michael Sweeney.

