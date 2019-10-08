News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 1994
Troy Guenther, a 1994 graduate of Lidgerwood High School, met with Pres. Bill Clinton during a special White House ceremony honoring all Presidential Scholars. That ceremony was held this past summer.
Two women in Wyndmere are trying to make the arrival for newcomers more enjoyable. Leona Wells and Norma Kjos have started the Wyndmere Welcome Committee.
Jamie Evans and Chad Mauch were crowned homecoming queen and king at Hankinson High School.
15 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 2004
Hankinson School Board President Roger Wagner said the board supports their newly-resigned superintendent Garrett Titus. He handed in his resignation three months after pleading guilty to charges of taking property while he was superintendent at Sherwood.
Megan Bladow and Bill Casey were crowned the king and queen for Hankinson High School at homecoming.
Danielle Schiele and Trevor Stiles were crowned homecoming queen and king at Fairmount.
10 YEARS AGO - Oct. 6, 2009
Curt Stibal was helping clean the American Legion Hall in Lidgerwood a week ago when he came across a box filled with interesting items. Among them were live grenades, so the bomb squad was called in to remove the grenades — safely.
The VeraSun Energy ethanol plant located in Hankinson was sold last week to Murphy Oil Corporation. The sale of the plant gives 49 workers job security, it gives producers another market for their corn and is promising to be Hankinson’s future.
Fairmount High School held a coronation ceremony last Monday. The king and queen were crowned. They are Jordyn Campbell and Brandon DeVine.
