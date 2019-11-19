News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 20, 1919
A shocking accident occurred at the Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Prochnow home in Greendale township, when their nine-year-old son was shot and instantly killed by the accidental discharge of a shotgun.
The establishment of a new section of the King of Trails to run from Sioux Falls, S. D., to Fargo by way of Milbank and New Effington, S. D.; Hankinson, Colfax and Fargo and from Fargo to Grand Forks by way of Hillsboro is proposed.
The sudden and unexpected death of Alfred E. Biggs came as a great shock to the people of our city.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1944
T-Sgt. Arnold Bladow arrived home from the Italian War Zone, making the boat trip through the Mediterranean, stopping at Gibraltar and thence across the Atlantic to the U. S. A.
Mrs. Pete Walloch has received a Presidential Citation and ribbon bar from the U. S. Navy for Cpl. Lewis Dibbert, posthumously, who died in the battle while serving with the N. D. Infantry, the American Division.
Blooming flowers are being picked in Hankinson this third week in November, probably due to the mild, open winter. Jos. Reinke reports that the lilacs are in bud.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 20, 1969
“Apparently alcohol was involved,” commented Sheriff Herbert Mundt of Roberts County, S. Dak., following the arrest of two State School of Science students and a woman entertainer at a Fargo tavern who will face charges in connection with a bizarre raid at Lakeview Cemetery. The three were charged with “wanton or malicious removal of part or all of a dead body.”
The Men’s Exercise Club meets for the first time this winter at the Public School gymnasium. Volleyball, basketball, trampoline and other forms of exercise are available for men 18 years and older.
