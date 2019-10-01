Quantcast
News From the Past

This series of photos first appeared in the Sept. 29, 2009 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Sept. 28, 1994

Cheese is back in business at Veblen, S.D. The East Marshall Development Corporation and the City of Veblen are working together to bring Paradise Foods here, which makes a variety of specialty cheeses, ice creams, milks and fruit juices.

Four years ago her husband and sons kicked her off the combine and told her she should slow down. Never a person to sit around and do nothing, Donna Spellerberg had to find something else to occupy her time and discovered she was a natural at making quilts.

Earl and Betty Zentgraf, formerly of Fairmount, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

15 YEARS AGO - Sept. 28, 2004

Staff Sgt. Lance J. Koenig, 33, was killed in action when he was investigating a suspicious roadside object that turned out to be a bomb. He was with the 141st Engineer Combat Battalion stationed in Iraq.

Glenn Hubrig was among more than 5,000 American Legion members from across the country who attended the 86th National Convention in Nashville.

Hankinson homecoming candidates are Andrew Friskop, Amber Westphal, Whitney Puetz, Steven Wahler, Bill Casey, Nick Pohl, Amber Stroehl, Karly Minar, Megan Bladow and Hunter Hubrig.

10 YEARS AGO - Sept. 29, 2009

When rural schools reported their sick numbers last week, some of our superintendents used the term Influenza A, thinking H1N1 hadn’t hit their school yet. Many parents breathed a sigh of relief to hear the dreaded swine flu hadn’t yet reached Richland County. However, most Influenza A cases are actually unconfirmed H1N1.

The summer of 2009 will go down as the fourth coldest summer in North Dakota history. Farmers now face a hurdle in having their crops mature before frost.

