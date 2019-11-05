Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This picture first appeared in the Nov. 6, 1969 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 6, 1919

Fire destroyed the granary on the Herman Pohl farm south of town, together with about 500 bushels of wheat, some oats, farm machinery and a number of chickens. The loss is approximately $2,500.

A civil service examination of candidates for appointment as district census enumerators was held at Wahpeton, the examination being conducted by Postmaster Rittenhouse of that city.

Blocked in its sale of bonds to New York brokerage houses on $3,000,000 of Bank of North Dakota series and rural credit series bonds, the nonpartisan league may undertake the establishment of banks in eastern financial centers.

75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 2, 1944

The Japanese control the bulk of the world’s tin supply, and tin is needed for the United States war machine. Because of these facts, every home, every farm and every cafe is asked to do its part by saving their cans in order that the tin coating may be saved.

Jake Born suffered a serious accident when he fell in the kitchen of his home and fractured his hip.

John Hentz had his hand injured at noon today while he was working about a farm machine.

This nice weather makes an ideal time to cut weeds along rural routes. If all the people cooperate, mail service this winter will be efficient.

50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 6, 1969

The Governing Board of St. Gerard’s Community Hospital announces that the old hospital will be ready for occupancy Dec. 1. This unit will be used for geriatric care, which means the hospital will be accepting custodial and nursing care patients.

With this issue of the Hankinson News, Mrs. Adolph Ziegelmann of Great Bend completes 40 years of continuous service as correspondent of Great Bend news.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories