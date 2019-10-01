Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Sept. 28, 1944 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

 News Monitor files

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 2, 1919

At five o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, the marriage of Miss Eva Henrietta Movius to Mr. Erskine Birch Harrison of Uplands, Cal., was solemnized.

The high school football team has arranged for a game to be played on the local field and the Lisbon aggregation will be the opposing bunch.

On account of the scarcity of coal there will probably be a large amount of wood used as fuel this winter. Use all the waste timber, dead and dying trees for this purpose and be sure to conserve the ashes for garden fertilizer. They are rich in plant food, particularly pot ash.

75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 28, 1944

The expected happened ... a Grand Forks hunter suffered a painful accident when his gun discharged accidentally and blew a sizeable hole in the fleshy part of his upper left arm. Temporary treatment was affected by Dr. V. S. Irvine.

Enterprising women solicitors for the Hospital Association jokingly approached the hunters from Louisville for a small token contribution to the hospital fund. Ken Clark and two of his Louisville friends kicked in with a total of $65. That is real generosity. Thanks fellows.

50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 2, 1969

The Lidgerwood Golf association tournament concluded. The champions are Gary Krause, third flight winner; Helen Strege, women’s flight winner; Jim Bilden, first flight winner and medalist honor; Fred Strege, champion of the tournament; Lynn Garcia, second flight winner; and Richard Bangen, fourth flight winner.

Evelyn Ehli was officially crowned homecoming queen at halftime of the football game Friday night.

A few scattered showers this week brought moisture to some areas and hope for relief, but in the main the drouth continued unabated.

