News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Jan. 8, 1970 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 15, 1920

For the third time within ten years, J. J. Jones sustained the loss of his business by fire when early Wednesday morning the building known as the “old fruit house” was gutted by fire.

A milk can still was on exhibition at the office of Police Magistrate Murphy following a raid on the home of Daniel O’Rouke. Three milk cans, ice cream freezer containing a copper coil and several bottles, which had evidently been used for “home made brew,” were seized.

The Fairmount basket shooters, who were defeated by Hankinson on their own floor, will be here tomorrow seeking revenge and a hot contest is anticipated.

75 YEARS AGO - Jan. 11, 1945

The O. P. A. has issued a new regulation to all users of bulk gasoline, which will require that dealers must collect coupons when they make deliveries of gasoline. The OPA has asked that all people cooperate with the dealers in the enforcement of this ruling.

During the past year, Coroner Lester reported that only one inquest was necessary following auto accidents, the one in which Alvin Muehler was killed. The jury found, after the testimony by G. E. Rackow, that it was an unavoidable accident.

50 YEARS AGO - Jan. 8, 1970

The age of computers and numbers is a part of the story in Hankinson as Lincoln State Bank put into the operation of two new electronic posting machines.

Announcement was made this week of the sale of Tiegs Insurance Agency to Glenn Bladow, high school instructor at Lidgerwood for the past several years.

Northwestern Bell Telephone Company reminded long distance users in North Dakota that new and generally lower rates became effective Jan. 1 on calls to telephones in other states, except for Alaska and Hawaii. The reduction will save North Dakotans $450,000.

