News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 1994
Former Lidgerwood resident James Schuschke became disoriented and lost while hunting in the mountains near Great Falls, Mont. Overnight wind chills were 25 below. He emerged from the highlands in good condition, albeit cold.
Ruth Noel of Fairmount was appointed to fill the school board position vacated by Al Biggs, who resigned two months ago. The term expires in July 1995.
A Fairmount man, Willard Schroeder, was the grand prize winner in the Cenex/Land O’Lakes Petroleum Equipment All Star Line Up Sweepstakes.
15 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 2004
Julie’s Pharmacy and Home Decor in Lidgerwood offers pharmaceutical services to a town that would otherwise have none, as well as a place to purchase special and unique gifts. Julie and Nate Falk purchased Lidgerwood Drug and renamed it Julie’s Pharmacy.
The North Dakota Department of Health did such a good job alerting residents to the influenza vaccine shortage that many people considered to be high risk did not ask to receive their immunization. As a result, they now have excess doses available.
10 YEARS AGO - Dec. 29, 2009
North Dakota taxpayers received a $400 million tax relief and reform plan recently. Gov. John Hoeven, State Tax Commissioner Cory Fong and state legislators met last week to answer questions about the plan’s mechanics.
The Ligerwood-Wyndmere Warbirds had an impressive first half in their second game of the ND/MN Holiday Shootout. Jeff Illies and Tyler Meyer were working hard underneath, while Brock Wieber shot up the perimeter.
Anna Fuka, daughter of Joe Fuka and Mary Roman, received a Valley City State University scholarship.
