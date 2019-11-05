News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 2, 1989
It takes a great deal of dedication and effort to keep a club going and members of what is now called the Fairmount Literary and Civic Improvement Club have been doing just that for the past 75 years.
The Fairmount Fire Department was called to two fires Oct. 24. The first was at 5:55 p.m. on the Ronald Swanson farm when electrical wires shorted out on a tractor. Later that evening, the department responded to an abandoned farm in LaMars Township to put out a grass fire there.
The Fairmount school fall music concert will feature music by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
