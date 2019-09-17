News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 18, 1919
The marriage of Miss Clara S. Moe to Mr. Fred Lueck took place at Emmanuel Lutheran church south of this city on Thursday afternoon, September 11th. They have many friends and have the best future.
The County Agent discusses the county fair and its purpose in his letter this week: The farmer goes to the county fair to see what is new and what is profitable in his line of business just as the merchant goes to the market to get posted on new lines of merchandise.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 14, 1944
Scores of hunters—from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Minnesota—are expected to arrive in Lidgerwood as hunting season opens. Local hotels are booked solid for the first two months of the hunting season.
Not only a welcome but a genuine agricultural opportunity is waiting for World War II veterans of Shuman township in Sargent county when they come home to establish themselves as farmers.
The Lidgerwood Hospital Association has set the date to make the initial drive for funds in an attempt to give Lidgerwood one of the most worthwhile enterprise of recent years—a new hospital.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 18, 1969
The board of commissions of Richland county approved allowing liquor stores outside the limits of cities in Richland county open until 1 a.m. on Sundays.
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Knutson and family took their daughter Pernell to Valley City, where she attends college. They also visited in the William Nogowski home.
Mrs. Leonard Duerr entertained Thursday afternoon at a bon voyage party for Rosa Pahl with some of her friends coming for cards and a luncheon. She was also presented with a going-away gift and good wishes for her trip to Germany.
