News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1989
Dick Bardsley of Tucson, Ariz., recently spent some time with Mr. and Mrs. Jim Grimes of Fairmount, where his great grandfather, Thomas A, Bardsley and his family homesteaded in 1881.
There are three new people on staff at Fairmount Public School this year. Elaine Maddock is the new special education instructor, Mark Zarak is an instructor at Campbell-Tintah and is working part-time as girls basketball coach this fall, and David Meyer is the new full-time custodian.
Enrollment for grades K-12 including five South Valley Special Education students, is up two students this year.
