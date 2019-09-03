Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo and story first appeared in the Aug. 31, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1989

Dick Bardsley of Tucson, Ariz., recently spent some time with Mr. and Mrs. Jim Grimes of Fairmount, where his great grandfather, Thomas A, Bardsley and his family homesteaded in 1881.

There are three new people on staff at Fairmount Public School this year. Elaine Maddock is the new special education instructor, Mark Zarak is an instructor at Campbell-Tintah and is working part-time as girls basketball coach this fall, and David Meyer is the new full-time custodian.

Enrollment for grades K-12 including five South Valley Special Education students, is up two students this year.

